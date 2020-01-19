Alanui Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Carlotta Oddi went into the wild for fall, depicting rugged mountain and forest landscapes as well as other outdoorsy motifs on her elaborate knitwear. Her broader outerwear proposition — including a full-length fisherman cardigan, a denim jacket lined with bouclé camel wool and a knit interpretation of the pea coat — was in line with the rugged theme.

WWD Critique: Alanui’s creative high-end cardigans and sweaters are always appealing. The cohesion between the inspiration and the theme of the collection here resonated particularly well.