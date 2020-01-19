Alanui Men's Fall 2020

  View Gallery — 37   Photos

Carlotta Oddi went into the wild for fall, depicting rugged mountain and forest landscapes as well as other outdoorsy motifs on her elaborate knitwear. Her broader outerwear proposition — including a full-length fisherman cardigan, a denim jacket lined with bouclé camel wool and a knit interpretation of the pea coat — was in line with the rugged theme.

WWD Critique: Alanui’s creative high-end cardigans and sweaters are always appealing. The cohesion between the inspiration and the theme of the collection here resonated particularly well.

