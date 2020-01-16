Angus Chiang Men’s Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

There were USB cables wound around the models’ necks, keyboards carried as accessories and mini electronic message boards dotted on some of Angus Chiang’s silhouettes. The collection, which reflected on modern technology and how fast it creates obsolete electronic media, had a retro feel: oversize knitted jumpers and cropped puffer jackets were done in primary colors, in reference to test cards, and workwear-inspired trousers and overshirts were dotted with pockets inspired by the shape of SD memory cards. There were some wacky styling touches: models walked out to the sound of video game music with their face and body completely obscured by a bodycon costume in red, green, yellow or blue, some of them sporting oversize hair pieces. Shoes were either black rubber ballet pumps — for men and women, although it was hard to tell given that their faces were hidden — or funky trainers in collaboration with Reebok.

WWD Critique: The fact that the models had been transformed into colorful stick figures actually highlighted some of the stronger pieces, such as the patchwork fleeces looking like the sartorial version of stacked Lego bricks. The outerwear, including a black-and-blue puffer jacket worn over a printed long-sleeve T-shirt, looked current — despite the fact the most of the models went virtually pantless.