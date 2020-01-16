Blue Marble Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

This season, Anthony Alvarez looked toward the U.K. to craft his grown-up streetwear silhouettes. It started with Glasgow, then spread to include an array of British references: tartan jackets with fringed shoulders, belted leather coats and silk shell suits, as well as a few leopard-print pieces. It could be read as the designer’s riff on the punk wardrobe, updated for a street-savvy Millennial.

WWD Critique: This season felt a bit less focused than previous offerings — a fact that can be explained by the variety of cultural references — but tailored looks stood out, which was helped by the brand’s cool casting.