Bode Men’s Fall 2020

For her sophomore showing in Paris, Emily Adams Bode paid tribute to her friend Benjamin Bloomstein, co-founder of Green River Project, a maker of conceptual handcrafted furniture. His unconventional upbringing inspired lived-in pieces such as coats made from reclaimed horse show blankets, and Merino wool jackets in a patchwork of vintage souvenir pennants, part of her submission to the 2020 Woolmark Prize. Bode introduced her first shoes, including a black slipper style studded with Swiss Appenzeller belt charms, and a collaboration with French firm Plasticana on recyclable hemp-based shoes.

WWD Critique: With her modern workwear silhouettes rooted in traditional crafts, Bode offers a nuanced update of American preppy style, with soul to spare.