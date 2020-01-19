Boramy Viguier Men’s Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

For his first full-scale presentation, 2019 LVMH Prize finalist Boramy Viguier’s arcane populace rubbed shoulders with a cast of (not-so) straight-laced city bankers. Military-infused suiting in shades of burgundy, blue and gray, cinched at the waist with pouch belts, was combined with esoteric references like quirky padded robes and recycled leather coats featuring hand-drawn tarot motifs.

WWD Critique: Looking beyond the more outlandish pieces, Viguier’s boxy suiting with a twist and hand-painted outerwear — all manufactured in France — made for an appealing lineup.