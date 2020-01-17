Botter Men’s Fall 2020

For their first show, Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh sent out an elegant, comforting lineup. Flowers made of padding pushed out of the surface of a coat, a jacket panel peeled away to reveal exquisite linings, reflective material was slicked across an oversize top. Kimble tags shimmered on suits and hats — marabou feathers of the salvage savvy. An accumulation of plastic chairs, toilets and fans by Curaçao artist Tirzo Martha on the runway added to the “positive Arte Povera” vibe.

WWD Critique: The experience Botter and Herrebrugh have accrued at Nina Ricci is bringing out their DIY approach’s poetic side, supported by their tailoring and storytelling skills.