Charaf Tajer offered his take on a flamboyant masculine wardrobe with a collection for a man of leisure filled with flowing silk shirts, flared pants and OTT outerwear. Prints developed in-house by two artists, nodded to the abundant nature in the area of Northern Italy’s Lake Garda. The designer also revealed that Casablanca was gearing up for its first women’s collection, to be unveiled in March.

WWD Critique: Tajer’s knack for sensual masculine silhouettes sometimes skewed a bit costume at times, but his approach is refreshing and timely, if not entirely novel.