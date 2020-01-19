Galleries

Collection

Art and fashion collided again for the Comme des Garçons Shirt collection. The brand collaborated with abstract graffiti artist Leonard McGurr (aka Futura), whose colorful works appeared on garments such as jackets and T-shirts. Rei Kawakubo also continued her deconstruction of the classic men’s shirt by splicing and reworking it, often to fascinating collage-like effect.

WWD Critique: Kawakubo keeps elevating traditional daywear to new heights, including sneakers in collaboration with Asics.