Davi Men's Fall 2020

Davide Marello thinks we all need a good night’s sleep. For fall, the Italian designer got inspired by crazy dreams and how they can help fuel creativity. The prints at Davi were otherworldly and mysterious, such as a paisley feather motif called “Hypnos,” after the Greek god of sleep, on corduroy pants and matching jacket. Silk star-print pants nodded to actual nightwear, while a dark wool suit with matching shirt in a faded green foliage print was subtly chic. Models sported feathered hats created with Italian hatmaker Francesco Ballestrazzi.

WWD Critique: Marello’s signature prints were as mesmerizing as ever, especially in muted winter colors. Knitwear is new; this season’s blurry tie-dye sweaters, reminiscent of Rorschach tests, balanced out the sprawling prints.