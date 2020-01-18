  View Gallery — 26   Photos

Designer Masayuki Ino was inspired by the casual restaurants of his childhood in Japan, from the improbable assortment of diners to the wide-ranging world cuisine menu. A diverse cast grabbed tables in Doublet’s re-created eatery, wearing a smorgasbord of styles: painted leather jackets, Breton tops, teddy bear coats, destructured knits, kimono-esque coats and tailored separates.

WWD Critique: Doublet is exactly the kind of fare that is a fashion crowd-pleaser: witty, imaginative and recognizable garments that can be conversation starters, the main event or the sweet topping of an outfit.

Doublet Men's Fall 2020

