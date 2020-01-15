Editions M.R. Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

With his second collection for Editions M.R, creative director Louis Wong astutely wove an edgier, more streetwise esthetic into the label’s classic French silhouettes. Oversize, super-long wool coats, chunky knitwear and high-waisted pants in tactile fabrics were layered over soft shirts and worn with slim-line ties and delicate necklaces for a touch of romance.

WWD Critique: The shift implemented by the former A.P.C. designer is a subtle yet perceptible, freshening up of the preppy label’s silhouettes while remaining true to its understated gentlemanly ethos.