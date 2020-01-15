Editions M.R. Men's Fall 2020

  View Gallery — 25   Photos

With his second collection for Editions M.R, creative director Louis Wong astutely wove an edgier, more streetwise esthetic into the label’s classic French silhouettes. Oversize, super-long wool coats, chunky knitwear and high-waisted pants in tactile fabrics were layered over soft shirts and worn with slim-line ties and delicate necklaces for a touch of romance.

WWD Critique: The shift implemented by the former A.P.C. designer is a subtle yet perceptible, freshening up of the preppy label’s silhouettes while remaining true to its understated gentlemanly ethos.

