Ernest W. Baker Men's Fall 2020

New Year’s Eve at Studio 54 was the premise for a collection nodding to a glam-elegant Seventies wardrobe. Cue double-breasted evening jackets, trousers skimming the leg just so, and cushy knits, including a fuzzy Lurex sweater and holiday-appropriate jacquard bows. Accessories included an attaché case finished with a bow or a cameo featuring a portrait of the eponymous Ernest W. Baker, grandfather of co-designer Reid Baker.

WWD Critique: The forte of Baker and partner Ines Amorim is making their cinematic moods marry up with commercial realism – smart and savvy.