Études Studio Men's Fall 2020

Given the state of world politics and environmental affairs, the dual reference of French animated film “La Planète Sauvage” and jubilatory, apocalyptical blockbuster “Terminator 2” felt on point at Études Studio. Padded boxy suits, chunky boots, slick leather, padded outerwear and statement knits — one proclaiming “Hasta la vista baby” — offered a vision of the Nineties revisited today, or the future, as imagined then. Layering added depth rather than bulk, while tailoring spliced in utilitarian details.

WWD Critique: Striking a balance between statement, humor and gimmick, Études offered a believable collection full of witty conversation starters.