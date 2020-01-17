Facetasm Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Hiromichi Ochiai paid tribute to diversity with his coed offering for fall, referencing the multicultural ambience of Paris while steering clear of cultural appropriation. His outsized three-piece wool suits, designed to fit every silhouette thanks to internal straps, rubbed shoulders with parkas featuring Native American appliqué patches and Chinese-style workwear and quilting.

WWD Critique: Styled on non-professional models recruited on the streets of Paris and presented in a Rastafarian vegan restaurant in the 10th arrondissement, the collection had a definite streetwise aesthetic that was fresh and revealed a sensitive soul.