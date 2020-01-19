Foo and Foo Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Elizabeth Hilfiger is expanding the ready-to-wear proposition under her playful, sustainably minded Foo and Foo label, adding pieces like thrift-store blazers relined, reshaped and fitted with her distinctive hardware — which included a punk-inspired safety pin fastener-cum-brooch for fall.

WWD Critique: The designer’s commitment to upcycling — 85 percent of the fall collection is recycled or made from deadstock — and the irony with which she approaches her designs make for an appealing combination. Even if the fashion world “doesn’t need another hoodie brand,” as she says, this one ticks a lot of boxes in a post-consumerist world.