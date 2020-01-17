Giuliva Heritage Collection Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Women’s tailoring label Giuliva Heritage Collection is embracing men with a debut ready to wear collection with traditional sartorial underpinnings. Gerardo Cavaliere, who co-founded the women’s label with his wife Margherita Cardelli, translated made-to-measure creations from his original Neapolitan tailoring business, Sartoria Giuliva, into a men’s off-the-peg line.

He re-worked classic Italian styles, creating shawl collar jackets — tweed for day, blue velvet for evening — and raglan coats in weighty herringbone and other cloths normally used for home interiors.

WWD Critique: Che bello! It requires talent to take the suits and coats from “nonno’s” closet and make them relevant for today, but Cavaliere managed it.