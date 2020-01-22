Greg Lauren Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Using repurposed garments has always been part of Greg Lauren’s design ethos, but for fall 2020 he took things one step further. The Los Angeles-based designer debuted his “Scraps Initiative” for fall 2020, focusing on making good use of the scraps of material and leftover hardware that get discarded during the cutting process. Lauren toted bags stuffed with pieces of workwear, denim, tennis knits and blankets, which he brought with him to his Paris presentation to demonstrate the process.

This translated into one-of-a-kind looks including a classic beige worker’s jacket made out of a discreet patchwork of square pieces of fabric, as well as a three-piece suit created using old Army jackets. The designer calculated that 40 pounds of scraps create about 13 yards of fabric, half of which was used to make the full suit. Working with a local quilter, Lauren transformed liners from vintage extreme-weather parkas into a coat, while one of the crazier inventions for fall was a zip-sleeve parka mixing quilted orange nylon and vintage denim.

WWD Critique: The collection was both convincingly sustainable and surprisingly good-looking, given that the garments are made from unwanted scraps of fabric. Other looks from the fall collection, like the designer’s 50/50 pants made of half denim, half Army surplus fabrics were a little more out there.