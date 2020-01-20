Isabel Marant Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Isabel Marant worked a stylish, youthful and easy collection for fall, with cozy, earth-toned sweaters and Peruvian-flavored ponchos. Lots of soft jersey fabrics, boiled wool, flannel and wide-ribbed corduroy were proposed for urban life. Modern looks included colorful, lightweight trench coats and a puffer coat with a shimmery, silver panel. Trousers had low crotches and tapered bottoms — on point with the season’s trends.

WWD Critique: Her youthful approach felt especially refreshing. Here’s a designer who knows how to peddle fashion with an easygoing type of seduction.