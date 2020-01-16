  View Gallery — 43   Photos

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake’s fall display for men jazzed up showgoers’ fashion week with a choreographed event at the Centre Pompidou full of music — including live wind, string and percussion performances — plus hoop acrobatics and dance. The fun-filled, cheerful artistic presentation chimed with the brand’s aesthetics for fall, chockablock with pleated tops, trousers and shorts primarily in saturated colors.

WWD Critique: Homme Plissé Issey Miyake’s breezy, wearable collection effectively spanned activewear and workwear.

Issey Miyake Men Men's Fall 2020

43 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments