At Virgil Abloh's Off-White men's show "Tornado Warning" his message was clear: Off-White has moved on, and so has he.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ "I think it's foolish to believe that anything stays for forever, especially in trends and fashion," he said. "I'm interested in staying in the groove that culture and fashion move in, and I think things are evolving. I'm very much a different designer than when I started, and I'm responding to different things."⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ History has shown that where Abloh goes, his legions of loyal fans follow. With this sleek collection, he proved that taking a break needn't mean standing still.