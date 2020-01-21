John Elliott Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

John Elliott distilled “The Wonderful Yesterday” memories found at his family cabin in the Californian wilderness. While there were plenty of vintage and witty motifs — practice shorts owed their patterns to the local steelhead trout or a frontier micro-bouclé blanket — the standouts were cut from washed high-shrunk, pressure-dyed nylon, paper-thin coated lambkin or garment-dyed bonded jersey. “When you are creating staple pieces, I believe that completely proprietary fabric development sets you apart,” he said.

WWD Critique: The lived-in materials as much as their high-tech counterparts certainly played well with Elliott’s staples, giving the lineup a heartfelt, desirable depth.