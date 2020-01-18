Juun.J Men’s Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

With interest in the environment in mind, Juun.J focused on leather, drilling down on ways to manipulate the stuff — as well as its best alternatives. He imagined a slick, sharp-shouldered lineup for his Gotham City villains, with biker-jacket jumpsuits, utility vests, hugely exaggerated bomber jackets, trenches, cinched parkas and pleated trousers — it was a co-ed lineup. A teal, crocodile faux leather with bomber jacket was cinched below the hips; layering was an emphasis.

WWD Critique: A deep dive is bound to turn up something interesting and beneath the hard-charging futuristic goth veneer was new breadth from longtime staples and new materials — fitting the spirit of sustainability.