Galleries

Collection

Designer Kiko Kostadinov considered the works of American artists Kenneth and Cady Noland, particularly the contrasts of the former’s placid abstractions gave way to his daughter’s more martial outlook. This turned into a lineup of minimal silhouettes that referenced archery, hunting, animal prints and an unexpected Sixties dress piece. This was also the final iteration of his Asics collaboration.

WWD Critique: Individual silhouettes showed off his tailoring skills but as an ensemble, the breadth of his references gave the collection a disjointed feel.