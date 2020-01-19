Lemaire Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran pushed the dialogue between East and West for fall, enhancing their Asian references and combining them with subtle nods to a rockabilly esthetic. Synthetic blends lent solidity to the tailoring, rendered in shades of brown, beige and charcoal, contrasted with wide black leather pants or shibori print shirts.

WWD Critique: The evident focus on fabric research and its role in defining and building on a signature look conferred structure and personality on Lemaire’s wardrobe of understated contemporary staples.