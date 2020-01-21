Li-Ning Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

For its 30th anniversary show, Li-Ning produced a high-volume lineup of futuristic, techno-flavored sportswear, churning models out of a pixelated cube at a video-game clip. They criss-crossed the Pompidou Center space wearing chunky sneakers from a collaboration with NBA star Dwyane Wade, who took in the show with his wife, Gabrielle Union. Famed gymnast Li-Ning, the label’s founder, sat next to Jackie Chan, who presented his Kung-Fu-inspired collaboration pieces. These had a solemn air compared to the electrified collection of rearranged windbreakers and endless tracksuit options charging the floor with such energy.

WWD Critique: For anyone tracking the reception of Chinese brands in the West, here’s one to keep an eye on — what’s not to like? Star-studded backing, retro-sporty coolness and a forward-looking approach. Plus, those iridescent overcoats were awfully cool.