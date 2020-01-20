Ludovic de Saint Sernin Men’s Fall 2020

Galleries

Ludovic de Saint Sernin has just gone through a breakup — but don’t worry, he’s fine. “With this collection, I wanted to express myself kind of like how a singer would pour their feelings into an album,” said the designer of the collection, which is on the theme of heartbreak.

The opening silhouettes stayed on the dark side, with a number of black looks including leather coats cinched with an eyelet belt, one-shouldered leather tops and minimalist suits, worn with eerie “Eyes Wide Shut” eye masks. Then the designer saw the light, parading supple white shirts, flimsy organza tops in pastel colors, mauve knits and a stunning see-through baby blue organza coat. All this was accessorized with glitzy spider-web tops, diamanté bikinis, “man bags” thrown over shoulders and kinky Swarovski-studded lassos.

WWD Critique: Once again, De Saint Sernin’s collection was an impressive blend of tongue-in-cheek personal references and well-executed pieces, especially the organza numbers — some of them created in women’s versions, both on the runway and for singer Kim Petras, who was in the front row at the show. Never has heartbreak looked so fun.