Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men’s Fall 2020

Mihara Yasuhiro’s coed collection for was multifaceted, with sartorial elements, such as suiting in houndstooth; slightly flared corduroys smacking of the Seventies; logos galore, and jackets fused together to make newfangled shapes. “I like something new or transforming over time,” said Yasuhiro, who broadened the backs of certain garments’ hybrid silhouettes and worked with some distressed fabric.

WWD Critique: Yasuhiro, who fashions everything from workwear to streetwear and outerwear, sent an almost dizzying array of looks down the runway for fall.