Construction made visible on the outside of garments, trompe-l’œil layering and a palette featuring a number of almost-black hues were among the ways through which Namacheko’s Dilan and Lezan Lurr transcribed voyeurist surrealism influenced by Alfred Hitchcock and American photographer Gregory Crewdson.

WWD Critique: The eye might get distracted by Crewdson’s snapshots of suburban life but sophisticated seam placements and techniques such as warp printing showcase what these Woolmark Prize finalists can do.

Namacheko Men’s Fall 2020

