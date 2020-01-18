Namacheko Men’s Fall 2020

Galleries

Construction made visible on the outside of garments, trompe-l’œil layering and a palette featuring a number of almost-black hues were among the ways through which Namacheko’s Dilan and Lezan Lurr transcribed voyeurist surrealism influenced by Alfred Hitchcock and American photographer Gregory Crewdson.

WWD Critique: The eye might get distracted by Crewdson’s snapshots of suburban life but sophisticated seam placements and techniques such as warp printing showcase what these Woolmark Prize finalists can do.