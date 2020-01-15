Galleries

Collection

London-based Natasha Zinko opted to show during the Paris’ men’s schedule as a nod to its increasingly weight in her collections. She brought to life snapshots of a recent family visit to Tokyo via prints meshing illustrations by Canadian artist Mad Dog Jones with the brand’s signature cute animal characters, and collisions of kawaii outfits and thrifted finds. Her archives and leftover stock provided most of the materials — one standout was a sweater knitted from strips of fabric from a previous collection. “I’m a girl from the Soviet Union. I can’t just throw something away,” she said after the show.

WWD Critique: Zinko has a knack for putting together buzzy looks, but she’s going to need to up her design game to leave a mark on Paris’ highly competitive men’s scene.