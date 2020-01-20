Palomo Spain Men’s Fall 2020

Galleries

Beauty

Collection

On Sunday morning, Alejandro Gómez Palomo made a rave and a religious procession collide, creating strange creatures that took cues from Renaissance painter El Greco, both in the shapes of their garments and the color palette of blacks and vivid hues. Titled “Ecstasy,” the collection was a juxtaposition of the spiritual and profane, looking at religious garb and party threads. The result was a flamboyant mélange as much connected to today’s discussion around masculinity and fluidity as it is to the historic exuberance of men’s wardrobes before Victorian times.

WWD Critique: Palomo remains gleefully unbridled in his vision of masculinity, even when brightly colored yet conventional suits took the edge off the ecstasy.