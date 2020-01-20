Pigalle Paris Men’s Fall 2020

Galleries

Stéphane Ashpool mixed three of his favorite things — basketball, theater and jazz — in a dramatic display presented in his former high school in the Paris neighborhood that gave his brand its name. The basketball lent its orange hue to a grouping of ample designs in silk, fringed or given sporty hard wear. Contemporary dancers wove among the models. A second selection of looks nodded to the cabarets of the neighborhood, with louche, stylized characters in vivid lime and purple tailoring and loungewear grooving to piano and saxophone. Ashpool also unveiled a collaboration with sportswear giant Nike Inc. on apparel under the Nike brand and sneakers with its Converse label, on sale from today at the Nike Lab store in the Marais ahead of a global launch on Jan. 25.

WWD Critique: Ashpool’s characteristic elevation of sportswear and a strongly rooted, emotionally charged presentation was true to form, and did not disappoint.