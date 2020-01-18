Pringle of Scotland Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

The collection had a retro feel with men’s design director Giuseppe Marretta channeling his childhood memories of Atari video games and Manga comics – and the zodiac sign of the Leo. He used recycled cashmere for a hoodie that was spray painted to look like the night sky, and played with the Pringle diamond, creating little intarsia uniform badges or abstracting it into origami-like shapes. Cashmere sweaters with star maps and Leo intarsia patterns were standouts, as were knits covered with pixel patterns.

WWD Critique: At Pringle for less than a year, Marretta is already making his mark, with lots of wearable styles, whimsical patterns and charm. Case in point: Instead of live models, Marretta showed the collection on big cardboard cutouts of Manga-style characters that he drew himself.