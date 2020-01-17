Represent Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

More a natural continuation than a new season was the key message for fall from brothers George and Michael Heaton. Revisiting their signatures — denim, flannel shirts and British luxury motoring inspired visuals — they delved further into Cool Britannia, adding a Scottish mohair car coat, a sleek Chelsea boot with a monk strap, shearling jackets and the Reptor, a new mid-top sneaker with a Nineties retro vibe. The siblings are also moving towards faux fur and vegan leathers.

WWD Critique: A darker palette and more sophisticated cuts brought British rock royalty vibes to Represent. With the Nineties having their (re)turn in the limelight — and the brand’s upcoming visual jam sessions with Kailand Morris and Lennon Gallagher — it’s now or never.