Galleries

Beauty

The aristocratic grandfather with his closet full of fine fabrics, handmade suits and sturdy, sensible leather shoes is proving fertile fodder for Paris designers and for Federico Curradi, Rochas’ men’s wear creative director, in particular. The designer raided grandpa’s metaphorical closet for an elegant collection of velvet, tweed or gray flannel suits — some dotted with little gold charms — as well as checked topcoats, belted sweaters and a plethora of fringed or textured scarves.

WWD Critique: Classics with a modern attitude and a quirky kick. The delicate gold jewelry and charms that models wore either around their necks or pinned to their coats were meant to be swiped from aristo granny’s jewelry box.