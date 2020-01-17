Sandro Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Ilan Chetrite worked a subtle Seventies flavor into his tailored looks for fall, outfitting his smart and youthful Parisian with crisp suits — in a tobacco brown or steely gray — and three-quarter-length houndstooth coats with rounded shoulders. Ticking the seasonal musts, outerwear included a series of fleece-collars on aviator jackets while fluidity came in the form of a loose button-up shirt stamped with French military symbols from the 18th century. The more adventurous looks were jean and jacket ensembles bleached with a cross pattern, while sneakers retreated from chunky to a more office-friendly court-style.

WWD Critique: There are arguments for playing it safe in unsettling times, and so it made sense for Sandro to focus on its strength: repackaging French elegance for younger and more international audiences. Consistency triumphed over adventure, not a bad thing.