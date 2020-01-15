Sankuanz Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

The conflict and harmony between culture and ideology inspired designer Shangguan Zhe’s urban collection for this co-ed show. His silhouettes reflected the multifaceted references, running the gamut from finely tailored suits — both formfitting and with wider volumes — to streetwear and riffs on military gear.

WWD Critique: The diverse collection was still cohesive and teased an upcoming collaboration with Adidas Original, including a hoodie and zip jacket, to be unveiled in full this spring.