Sean Suen Men’s Fall 2020

Sean Suen toggled between structure and fluidity. He offered sharp, satin tailored suits with extra shine, which contrasted with lightweight suede workwear jackets and trenches. Rich, tightly woven wool jacquard coats came in beige with a splash of pastels and an infusion of Lurex, while jackets were woven with a dyed yarn for a tie-dye effect. Drawing on his art training, the designer applied his two-dimensional artwork onto clothing — an abstract face printed on a white shirt or blown up lines embroidered onto outerwear.

WWD Critique: Another mature collection from a designer who wields the power of his precision to nudge the boundaries of traditional tailoring.