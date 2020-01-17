Sies Marjan Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Sander Lak recently almost swapped fashion for cinema. The moment passed but left the designer with a fount of references to play with for fall. A pocket shape came from “Barry Lyndon.” Ribbed jersey in a multicolor marl and a trenchcoat wouldn’t have looked out of place in 1917 — the year or the film. Other looks seemed to reference “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” or Al Pacino’s mobster mien.

WWD Critique: Lak presented his work on racks to encourage a tactile experience. “I’m really particular about the fabrics,” he said. “Dressing is about the experience so I try not to disappoint” — which is how the brand captures and retains its clientele.