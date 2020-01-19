Sulvam Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Teppei Fujita wanted to challenge the diktats of fashion with his coed collection for fall. The fibers on his slouchy crushed velvet tailoring took on a life of their own, creating wave-like images depending on the light, while changing the placement of darts on navy check suiting made the familiar less so.

WWD Critique: Fujita’s transposal of fashion’s conventions into a dark, off-kilter world was engaging, its message — to subtly embrace personal expression — equally so.