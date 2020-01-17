System Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

For South Korean label System’s 30th anniversary, creative director Paik Chung took the label upscale with a coed collection. Suiting and outerwear were given a sharp asymmetric spin, while leather was worked in total looks — or as quirky accessories like biker jacket sleeve ornaments — layered and softened up with simple ribbed knitwear with deconstructed details.

WWD Critique: System’s move toward cleaner lines and a stricter aesthetic made for a sophisticated look with an edgy vibe. Whether that’s sufficient for the brand’s ambition to crack the crowded contemporary market remains to be seen.