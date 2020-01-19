Takahiromiyashita The Soloist Men’s Fall 2020

Galleries

A mournful mood permeated the runway of Takahiro Miyashita, where maudlin quotes attributed to Charlie Chaplin were splashed on clothes that were part traditional male garb, part hospital patient scrubs. Paired with the vulnerability of exposed legs and trappings of the classic wardrobe, mainly lapels and collars worn as detached ornaments, the designer made a case for the unmoored, still-in-flux state of today’s male identity.

WWD Critique: In numerology, the 11:11 referenced as prints throughout the lineup signifies a spirit on a path of enlightenment — very much in the zeitgeist.