Thom Browne Men's Fall 2020

He may be going co-ed in March, but Thom Browne couldn’t resist showing a separate men’s collection in January, his favorite time of the year.

The collection, on display in his Paris showroom, was heavy on custom-made Harris Tweeds, which he worked into navy blue plaid blazers with fringed lapels and casual quilted puffer vests. There were also gray flannel wool coats and blazers, and a one-button, black-tie jacket, dotted with little animals, from the jungle and the barnyard, floating across them.

WWD Critique: The collection radiated charm and, better yet, was only a teaser. Browne is planning a whole new men’s collection for his Paris co-ed show in March.