Triple RRR Men's Fall 2020

Robert Cavalli’s decadent loungewear-inspired lineup had OTT glamor roaring across the racks. It was all about collisions of hand drawn and bandana motifs on printed silk shirts; tiger stripes all over suiting and knits, and a velvet version of that robe coat seen on Naomi Campbell. Lyrics scribbled across one print were a hookup with Young Thug, taken from the musician’s upcoming album to drop in February.

WWD Critique: To stand out in the entertainment jungle, wearing Triple RRR’s tiger print as a total look is certainly one way to look tony — capitalize on that as you will.