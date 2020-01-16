Undercover Men’s Fall 2020

Galleries

Jun Takahashi’s collection unfurled in a circus-cum-theater with a conceptual dance performance and lots of loose and lovely clothes, including colorful sweaters with stripes shaped like shards of glass, puffer coats with a single ribbed knit sleeve and technical, outdoorsy layers with whimsical touches: A sequin rabbit or a series of space ships popped on the backs of jackets. Other models resembled samurai warriors, but their layers were soft rather than tough, and their tunic knits adorned with stripes and moons.

WWD Critique: The show was transporting with dancers rolling and pacing around the stage, at one point dodging arrows that dropped from above, while the collection was both whimsical and wearable.