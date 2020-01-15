Walter Van Beirendonck Men’s Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

For fall, Walter Van Beirendonck offered a wide range of silhouettes, from spiky (think thick spikes jutting from traditional suiting and bomber jacket shoulders) to puffy (like stuffed animal appendages extruding from oversize sweatshirts). But it was the kaleidoscope of patterns and colors swirling over jumpsuits, coats and oversize ties that most caught the eye — not forgetting messages such as “Stop Racism” and “Stop Violation of Privacy Now.”

WWD Critique: Van Beirendonck is as deft at creating finely tailored suits as long puffer coats, but the vast multihued array of checks, flowers, polka dots and cartoony elements sometime drown out the fine shapes.