Who Decides War Men's Fall 2020

Ev Bravado described his collection for fall, Who Decides War’s second to be displayed during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, as having “a medieval, prep, future, chic type of vibe.” The theory sounds complex, but in practice it worked very well.

Who Decides War delivered a strong collection of unconventional, yet wearable looks. A multilayered, lightweight cabled sweater in ecru was paired with destroyed and repaired denim trousers. The shearling coat peppered with ancient crosses hung over a gray-and-white patterned shirt and pants – melding past and present.

Sporty outerwear was elevated. Take the zip jacket in a patchwork of Sherpa strips in green and brown, with some overlayed with wide-gage netting.

Bravado deftly worked a wide range of fabrics, including nylon, wool and vegan leather, and artfully wound religious imagery onto the like of a sweatshirt and jeans.