Wooyoungmi Men’s Fall 2020

For fall, Wooyoungmi presented its first women’s wear line, shown on the same runway as its men’s fashion. The streamlined co-ed collection, meant to represent the meeting point of men’s and women’s wear, was full of roomy silhouettes and solid, somber hues. Wide-shouldered jackets, long black leather trenches and traditional suiting with classic checks were on display.

WWD Critique: The men’s and women’s collections were both elegant, but seen together — often with one look echoed by a model of the opposite sex in the subsequent passage — blunted some of the effect.