Yoshio Kubo Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Traditional men’s clothes, be they martial, formal or relaxed, were the starting point of Yoshio Kubo’s development. He sent out silhouettes in which he’d twisted and turned the patterns, be they for tailored suits and samurai armor, to create an impression of mastered imbalance. As monochromatic looks in a muted palette of grays, blacks and neutrals, they gave a minimalist impression.

WWD Critique: The impression of an inner poise and sense of placid strength felt quietly in sync with the season, supported by Kubo’s deft hand at skewing patterns just enough to create visual intrigue.