Y/Project Men’s Fall 2020

Designer Glenn Martens sent out some cleverly tailored looks, including 3-D, trompe l’oeil double-breasted jackets, and jazzy knits that looked as if they were made from confetti or the fluttery colored paper of a piñata in a collection inspired by small-town celebrations in the designer’s native Belgium. Plaid outerwear and a collaboration with Canada Goose gave the lineup a technical edge, with a cobalt jacket and a puffer like a fat gold nugget among the snappiest looks.

WWD Critique: While some of the tailoring and outerwear stood out, this collection was fundamentally fussy and overwrought with too many streamers, shine and flowery fabrics. The few women’s looks that Martens sprinkled into the show were costumey and bordered on tacky.