Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Business

Met Gala, New York Fashion Week Drum Up Multimillion Dollars’ Worth of Media Impact Value

Beauty

The Brave New World of Beauty

Fashion

Design Theory: What’s Next for Mia Vesper

Kaushik Velendra Men’s Spring 2022

The new collection thoroughly explores the possibility of soft sculpting tailoring, marking a new chapter for the brand.

Kaushik Velendra RTW Spring 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

It’s pleasant to see that London-based Indian designer Kaushik Velendra broke away from his signature armory shoulder. Instead, he offered a collection that thoroughly explores the possibility of soft sculpting and size-inclusive tailoring.

The look: Minimalistic alternatives for ultra-high net worth individuals who are not afraid to ditch ostentatious Alta Sartoria and embrace subtle couture-inspired formalwear.

Quote of note: “This collection is made for all walks of life. I want people to feel good, whether you are a dancer, a lawyer, or an accountant. What I am offering is a whole new species of tailoring, and not just armor and shoulders. The lines you see on the garments are not piping, they are seams. You don’t need to worry about gaining or losing weight, it will keep you looking good at all times. All possible internal structures of the jackets are removed. It’s just one piece of cloth. I want to show how a single piece of fabric can give you an absolute tailor definition and structure while maintaining those enchanted shoulders.”

Key pieces: Black and white contrast blazers; narrow-fit red coat with accentuated shoulder detail; super tight jersey trousers, and a cape with an armor-shaped shoulder detail.

The takeaway: The new collection signals a new chapter for Kaushik Velendra, as the brand is no longer restricted by the designer’s Central Saint Martin MA graduate collection, which earned him an LVMH Prize nomination in 2020. The softer shape might just define what power dressing means for a new generation of fintech billionaires.

