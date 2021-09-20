×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 20, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Fashion

What Does China’s Crackdown on Celebrity Culture Mean for Luxury?

Accessories

This Is Not Your Mother’s Charm Bracelet

S.S. Daley Men’s Spring 2022

The storytelling complements the clothes and makes it one of the most memorable shows this London Fashion Week.

View Gallery 24 Photos
View Gallery 24 Photos
SS Daley RTW Spring 2020 Courtesy of SS Daley

Even cramped in between Erdem and Richard Malone, Steven Stokey Daley’s sole debut still managed to become the talk of London’s fashion crowd on Sunday night.

Supported by National Youth Theatre artistic director Paul Roseby, the University of Westminster graduate presented his personal take on classic British tailoring and lifestyle with a four-part performance by members of the theater. Some scenes from the play reminded the audience of gay coming-of-age classics such as “Maurice” and “Brideshead Revisited.”

The play touched base on topics like British social class, inequality, school life, sexual awakening, homosexuality and fittingly showcased S.S. Daley’s offerings throughout different settings.

The look: A working-class boy reimagining the elite world fashion, making everything fun, crafty and humble.

Quote of note: “In the collection, I referenced the British public school elites. I am a working-class person but my university was next to Harrow school, which is the second-largest public school in the U.K. The day-to-day traditionalism of that school was so influential to me. Since then, I have been obsessed with picking apart the whole world. The school days, sports culture, the formal eveningwear, intimate dorm, those things.”

SS Daley RTW Spring 2020 24 Photos
SS Daley RTW Spring 2022
SS Daley RTW Spring 2022
SS Daley RTW Spring 2022
SS Daley RTW Spring 2022
SS Daley RTW Spring 2022
SS Daley RTW Spring 2022
SS Daley RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Key items: A trench with balloon sleeves; vests cut with asymmetric necklines; a pajama shirt printed with a pattern from Daley’s grandmother’s wallpaper, a white vest inspired by men’s vintage bathing suits; an oversize hand-knit cardigan resplendent with sunflowers; a cotton voile ecru nightshirt, and a suit that references rowing jackets.

Takeaway: Daley’s presentation was beautiful, powerful and mind-propelling. The storytelling complemented the clothes and made it one of the most memorable shows this London Fashion Week.

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

S.S. Daley Men's Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad